EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

ENQUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.24 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnQuest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.27.

ENQUF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $559.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

