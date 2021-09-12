Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.22. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

