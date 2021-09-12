Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

