Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,594.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,471.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.93. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.