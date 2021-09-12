Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,000 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Ooma worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 97.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.18 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

