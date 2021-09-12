Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.12. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICAD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

