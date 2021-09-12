Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 142,114 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $885,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CFB opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $633.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.38. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

