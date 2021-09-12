Reviewing KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) & Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. KKR & Co. Inc. pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 355.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 54.36% 5.54% 1.55% Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 2 5 0 2.71 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.13%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than KKR & Co. Inc..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. $4.23 billion 8.65 $2.00 billion $1.78 35.26 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.82 $62.21 million $0.52 33.42

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR & Co. Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Patria Investments on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.