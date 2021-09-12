Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 2.24.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

