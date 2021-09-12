Arizona State Retirement System Sells 332 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inogen were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Inogen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $658,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,887 shares of company stock worth $3,415,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $49.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -412.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGN. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

