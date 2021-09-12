Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,901,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,209.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $602,522. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

