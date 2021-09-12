Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,596 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

