Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of SUOPY opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.51. Sumco has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Sumco Company Profile
SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
