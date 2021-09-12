Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPPLF. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.3838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.