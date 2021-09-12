53,700 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STEM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth $100,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEM opened at $22.44 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

