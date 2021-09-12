New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,307 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,929,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,805.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,617,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,426 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 1,103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 623,170 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 746,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 556,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,696,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.47. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

LILAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

