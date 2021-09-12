New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,300 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

