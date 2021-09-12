New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

