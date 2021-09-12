Arizona State Retirement System Has $368,000 Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 881.47 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.