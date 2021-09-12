Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $380.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

