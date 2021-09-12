Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARVN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $97.07 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,800 over the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

