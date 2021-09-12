Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $256.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $256.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.18.

Shares of CASY opened at $190.38 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average of $207.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

