Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $50.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.