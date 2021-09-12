New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 413.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after acquiring an additional 243,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

