HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of HNI worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in HNI by 58.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in HNI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HNI during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE HNI opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

