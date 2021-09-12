Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Universal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

