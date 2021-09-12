New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.74 Million Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXP. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

