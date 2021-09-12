Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $281,000 Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of The First of Long Island worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIC opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $468.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

