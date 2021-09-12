Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 208.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 25.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Separately, Stephens lowered Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

