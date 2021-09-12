Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

