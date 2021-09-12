Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after buying an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $48.68 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,203.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $297,246 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

