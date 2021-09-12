Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Lantern Pharma worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,948,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth $816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

LTRN opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.37. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

