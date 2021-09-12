Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) & Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Financial Survey

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 35.04% 60.79% 20.55% Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hamilton Lane and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus target price of $93.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $341.64 million 13.57 $98.02 million $2.73 32.03 Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Bridge Investment Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

