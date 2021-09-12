Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 250,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dustin A. Moskovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.34 per share, with a total value of $10,134,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.96 per share, with a total value of $9,433,600.00.

Shares of ASAN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.93.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

