Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases $5,365,418.31 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 57,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $5,365,418.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 83,648 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $7,324,218.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 8,164 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $96.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

