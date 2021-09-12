Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases $5,365,418.31 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 57,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $5,365,418.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 83,648 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $7,324,218.88.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 8,164 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60.
- On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53.
Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $96.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $171.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.