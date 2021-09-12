Stanley Tang Sells 55,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $603,822.36.

On Monday, August 23rd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $9,991,850.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total transaction of $770,724.48.

On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $210.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion and a PE ratio of -28.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.14 and its 200 day moving average is $159.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

