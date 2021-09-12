Stanley Tang Sells 55,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $603,822.36.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $9,991,850.00.
- On Friday, July 9th, Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total transaction of $770,724.48.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20.
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $210.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion and a PE ratio of -28.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.14 and its 200 day moving average is $159.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
