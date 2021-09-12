Morgan Stanley Invests $944,000 in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,119,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.18. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $347.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,001. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.