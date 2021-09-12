iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Stock Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €114.29 ($134.46) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($83.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.10.

