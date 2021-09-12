Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 12,049.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,895 shares of company stock worth $4,340,497. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MASS opened at $36.51 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

