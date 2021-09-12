$352.13 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report $352.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the highest is $360.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $340.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $347.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

