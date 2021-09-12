Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.88 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $607.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515 over the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

