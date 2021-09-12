Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,729 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSM stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

