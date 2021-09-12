$178.17 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report $178.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.50 million and the lowest is $178.00 million. Trupanion posted sales of $130.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $690.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $691.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $885.40 million, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $903.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,052,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,770 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

