Truist Begins Coverage on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Truist began coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Shares of HLLY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

