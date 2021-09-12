Truist Raises Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $45.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price objective raised by Truist from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of INTA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.41. Intapp has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

