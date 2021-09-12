Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.78.

NYSE RCI opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

