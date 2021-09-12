Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

ALKS opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.30, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $121,000.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

