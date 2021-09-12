Argus Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to “Buy”

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.