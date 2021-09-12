The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $335.71 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.