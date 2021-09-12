Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $445.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR opened at $494.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $505.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.