Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $445.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.
MPWR opened at $494.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $505.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
